England captain Joe Root decided to bat on winning the toss at the Gabba in Brisbane against Australia on day 1 of the first Ashes Test. It was a courageous decision from the England captain as the pitch had a good layering of grass on it. Australia's pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and captain Pat Cummins are known for their lethal ability to strike early on such pitches but Root perhaps wanted to make a statement early in the series.

It wasn't to be for the tourists as Starc sent back opener Rory Burns on the first delivery of the match. Things went from bad to worse when Josh Hazlewood sent back number Dawid Malan soon after. All eyes were on Root to deliver but the English captain was set up on the off stump line by Hazlewood.

The Australian pacer bowled in the channel outside the off stump and a tentative Root couldn't survive for long, eventually edging one to the slips which was caught safely by David Warner. He departed for a duck after facing 9 deliveries as England were reduced to 11/3.

Watch video of Josh Hazlewood setting up Joe Root on the off stump line:

Root came into the series in top form, having scored 1455 runs in 13 Tests in 2021 so far. He was averaging over 66 this year but all that could change swiftly in front of strong Australian bowling line up.

Root has been dismissed several times in Test cricket by Hazlewood and the England captain finds it hard to get runs in Australia, unlike other countries where he has a great record.

Root will have to reboot soon and get back to run scoring form if he wants his team to stand a chance in the series.