Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins on Sunday announced the playing XI for the upcoming first Ashes Test against England, beginning on Wednesday at the Gabba. Travis Head will bat at number five while Mitchell Starc has also been included in the team. On the other hand, England skipper Joe Root opted not to disclose the playing XI, three days ahead of the game.

"We've got all the options on the table but we're not going to name a team just yet. We'll have to see the forecast and how that pitch changes over the next couple of days," cricket.com.au quoted Root as saying.

"But it's a great place to play spin. It's something we'll weigh up and consider, but we're not in a position to make that call right now," he added.

Promoted

Earlier, Tim Paine had stepped down as Australia captain after a 'sexting scandal' and Cummins was appointed as the new leader. Steve Smith will don the hat of the vice-captain.

Australia Playing XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.