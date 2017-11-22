 
don't
miss
All Sports
The Ashes 2017-18 04 Nov 17 to 28 Jan 18

The Ashes: Australia Announce Playing XI, David Warner Included Despite Neck Scare

Updated: 22 November 2017 10:10 IST

Steve Smith said injuries were "part and parcel of playing cricket" and that David Warner's condition had improved a "fair bit".

The Ashes: Australia Announce Playing XI, David Warner Included Despite Neck Scare
David Warner was included in Australia's playing XI for 1st Ashes Test despite hurting his neck. © AFP

The Australia cricket team playing XI was announced by captain Steve Smith on Wednesday for the first Ashes Test against England starting at The Gabba, Brisbane on Thursday. Star opener David Warner was included in the playing XI despite suffering a neck injury. Smith said injuries were "part and parcel of playing cricket" and that Warner's condition had improved a "fair bit", and he is expected to play in the first Test. Warner, the team's vice-captain, hurt his neck while taking a high catch during training earlier this week.

"He's very confident and he says he'll be right to go," Smith told reporters ahead of Thursday's Ashes opener at The Gabba.

"He'll be OK. It's part and parcel of playing cricket. Guys have injuries every now and then and have little niggles.

"He's improved a fair bit over the last 24 hours and hopefully he can keep improving and be 100 percent at match time."

Smith quipped: "He said he'll even bat like (West Indian) Shivnarine Chanderpaul (side-on batting stance), if he has to."

Smith said that Australia were thinking about putting a replacement option on standby.

"There's a good chance someone will be in as cover but I'm not sure who at this stage... they're thinking about it at the moment," he said.

Fast bowlers Chadd Sayers and Jackson Bird were left out of the team after being chosen in the original 13-man squad.

Australia squad for 1st Ashes Test: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : Australia England Steven Peter Devereux Smith David Andrew Warner The Ashes 2017-18 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Australia announce playing XI for 1st Ashes Test
  • Warner included despite hurting his neck
  • Fast bowlers Chadd Sayers and Jackson Bird were left out
Related Articles
The Ashes: David Warner Accuses Ben Stokes Of Letting His Country Down
The Ashes: David Warner Accuses Ben Stokes Of Letting His Country Down
Virat Kohli Climbs To 5th In ICC Test Rankings, Ravindra Jadeja Slips
Virat Kohli Climbs To 5th In ICC Test Rankings, Ravindra Jadeja Slips
The Ashes: Setback For Australia As David Warner Injures Neck
The Ashes: Setback For Australia As David Warner Injures Neck
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 21 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.