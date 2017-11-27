Phillip Hughes, 3rd Death Anniversary: Cricketers Post Heartfelt Messages

Australian cricketers took to social media to post heartfelt messages on the third death anniversary of Australian batsman Phillip Hughes. Three years ago today, Hughes passed away, two days after being struck on the neck by a bouncer while playing Sheffield Shield cricket at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He was three days short of his 26th birthday. The likes of Australia captain Steve Smith, David Warner, Mitchell Johnson and Glenn Maxwell all took to Twitter to post messages in tribute of their teammate. The outpouring of emotion was clear to see on the fifth day of the 1st Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Gabba on Monday.

3 years have passed and I'm still missing you bro #408 https://t.co/4XqMIpff8C — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) November 26, 2017

We all miss you bro #408 https://t.co/bROr2rhVmF — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 26, 2017

3 years. RIP Phil Hughes. — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) November 26, 2017

This time of the year is always the hardest. We will always miss you brazzy! #408 https://t.co/pTq4ZLEN0P — Peter Siddle (@petersiddle403) November 26, 2017

Miss you bro 408 always with us — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) November 26, 2017

Big day for @CricketAus to go 1-0 up in the ashes, 3 years on after Phil passed away. Always in our hearts and minds Hughesy. #RIP #408 — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) November 26, 2017

England cricket's Barmy Army supporter group put their rivalries aside to pay a classy tribute with a rendition of 'There's Only One Phillip Hughes' at the Gabba.

Australian openers Warner and Cameron Bancroft also paid their respect by wearing black armbands with Hughes' initials on it. Warner was also seen looking at the skies after he reached 63 not out, the score Hughes was on when he was struck by the bouncer.

Meanwhile, Australia cruised to a crushing 10-wicket win over England to go one-up in the Ashes 2017 series in the opening Test at the Gabba on Monday.

Warner and Bancroft added to England's agony by peeling off the required runs without the loss of a wicket before lunch on the final day. Warner finished unbeaten on 87 off 119 balls with newcomer Bancroft hitting the winning runs to remain 82 not out off 182 balls in Australia's 173 without loss.

In the process, they broke an 87-year-old Test record for the all-time highest unbeaten opening partnership in a successful Test chase.

The Australians only needed 56 runs on the final morning go one up after England imploded on Sunday's fourth day.

