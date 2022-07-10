Novak Djokovic will be chasing his 21st Grand Slam title when he faces Nick Kyrgios in the men's singles final in Wimbledon 2022 on Sunday. It is worth noting that the Serbian tennis star is the defending champion as he had won the title in the 2021 edition. He had defeated Matteo Berrettini last year. On the other hand, Kyrgios will be aiming to bag his first singles Grand Slam title with the match against the world number three Djokovic.

Rafael Nadal, who stands at the top in men's list with 22 Grand Slam titles to his name, withdrew from the tournament before the semi-final match against Kyrgios due to injury. Djokovic can close the gap on Nadal if he manages to win his another Grand Slam title on Sunday. He had defeated Jannik Sinner in the quarter-final of Wimbledon 2022 before beating Cameron Norrie to enter the final. On the other hand, Kyrgios had beaten Cristian Garin in the quarters and then got a walkover in the next stage.

When will Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 Men's singles final match be played?

The Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 Men's singles final match will be played on Sunday, July 10.

Where will Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 Men's singles final match be played?

The Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 Men's singles final match will be played on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

What time will Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 Men's singles final match start?

The Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 Men's singles final match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 Men's singles final match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 Men's singles final match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 Men's singles final match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 Men's singles final match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar in India.