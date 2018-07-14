Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live Score, Wimbledon Semi-Final

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will resume their Wimbledon semi-final battle under the Centre Court roof despite clear blues skies and temperatures pushing 30 degrees today. Three-time champion Djokovic grabbed a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (11/9) lead in the pair's 52nd meeting when the match was halted on Friday due to a strict curfew agreed between the All England Club and local residents. The semi-final will resume under the roof. It will probably mean a delay to the women's singles final between seven-time champion Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber. The eagerly-awaited confrontation between world number one Nadal, the champion in 2008 and 2010, and Djokovic, the winner in 2011, 2014 and 2015, only started after 12:30 am (IST). That was due to the opening semi-final between Kevin Anderson and John Isner taking 6 hours and 36 minutes to complete.

Live Tennis Match Updates Between Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, Wimbledon men's semi-final

16:40 IST: After a late finish, Rafael Nadal prepares for the conclusion of his Wimbledon semi-final.

16:35 IST: Before the suspension, Djokovic leads Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(11/9).

16:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Wimbledon semi-final match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, starting with a 26-25 career advantage over Nadal, flourished in the fast conditions under the roof, breaking in the seventh game of the opening set. But Nadal, chasing an 18th Grand Slam crown and in his first Wimbledon semi-final since finishing runner-up to Djokovic in 2011, then saved five break points in the second set to level the contest. Nadal had three set points in the third set tiebreaker -- one of them created off a lung-busting 23-shot rally.

However, he was unable to convert and Djokovic pounced to claim the set after almost three hours on court. Twelfth sees Djokovic is seeking a fifth final at the All England Club, 22nd at the majors and 13th Slam title. For Nadal, victory would put him in a sixth Wimbledon final and 25th at the majors. Djokovic has already hit 42 winners to Nadal's 39 but has converted just two of 10 break points.