France's Alize Cornet To Attempt Surprise WTA Tour Comeback
Alize Cornet holds the women's record for most consecutive Grand Slam appearances with 69.
French player Alize Cornet announced on Monday she will make a return to professional tennis less than a year after retiring from the sport. The 35-year-old, who holds the women's record for most consecutive Grand Slam appearances with 69, will play in a second-tier event in Spain which starts on March 31. Cornet will enter the main draw of a clay-court tournament in Rouen in April as a wildcard, before playing in qualifying for the Italian and Madrid Opens. "Even if it's only for a few tournaments, the desire to play and the excitement of competition are definitely there," Cornet said in an Instagram post.
Cornet reached a career-high ranking of 11th in 2009, beat Serena Williams three times and reached the 2022 Australian Open quarter-finals.
She initially retired after suffering a first-round thrashing by Zheng Qinwen at last year's French Open.
