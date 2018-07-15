Wimbledon 2018, Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

And after a shattering quarter-final exit at this year's Roland Garros, which saw his world ranking slump to its lowest in 12 years, the Serb considered sitting out Wimbledon where he has been champion in 2011, 2014 and 2015.