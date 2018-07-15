 
Wimbledon 2018, Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 15 July 2018 10:52 IST

And after a shattering quarter-final exit at this year's Roland Garros, which saw his world ranking slump to its lowest in 12 years, the Serb considered sitting out Wimbledon where he has been champion in 2011, 2014 and 2015.

Novak Djokovic was knocked out of the Australian Open in the last 16 in January. © Reuters

Novak Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite to secure a fourth Wimbledon title on Sunday but he admits he feared his best days were behind him when his career nose-dived over the last year. The 31-year-old former world number one won the last of his 12 majors at the 2016 French Open when he completed the career Grand Slam. And after a shattering quarter-final exit at this year's Roland Garros, which saw his world ranking slump to its lowest in 12 years, the Serb even considered sitting out Wimbledon where he has been champion in 2011, 2014 and 2015. However, on Saturday, Djokovic was the big-hitting, chest-pumping star of old as he defeated old rival Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (11/9), 3-6, 10-8 in an epic semi-final to book a Sunday title showdown with Kevin Anderson.

When is the Wimbledon 2018 Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson final match?

The Wimbledon 2018 Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson final match will take place on July 15, 2018.

Where is the Wimbledon 2018 Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson final match?

The Wimbledon 2018 Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson final match will be played at the All England Club, Centre Court.

What time does the Wimbledon 2018 Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson final match begin?

The Wimbledon 2018 Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson final is expected to start around 06:30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Wimbledon 2018 Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson final match?

The Wimbledon 2018 Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson final match will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Wimbledon 2018 Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson final match?

The Wimbledon 2018 Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson final match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

