Wimbledon 2017: Rohan Bopanna Advances To Mixed Doubles Quarters; Sania Mirza Bows Out

Updated: 13 July 2017 00:31 IST

Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski reached the mixed doubles quarter-finals; Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig lost out in Round 3 of the same event.

Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski reached the mixed doubles quarters. © AFP

It was a mixed day for India at Wimbledon on Wednesday. While Rohan Bopanna reached the mixed doubles quarter-finals with Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski, Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig failed to cross the third round hurdle in the same event. Bopanna and Dabrowski, seeded 10th, beat the Croatian pair of Nikola Mektic and Ana Konjuh 7-6 (5) 6-2 to reach the last-eight stage in just over an hour. Mirza and Dodig, seeded fourth, were upset 6-7(4) 4-6 by Henri Kontinen and Heather Watson in 88 minutes on Court 2.

Both Bopanna and Mirza had previously lost out in the men's and women's doubles events, respectively. Bopanna and Dabrowski, the reigning mixed doubles French Open champions, will meet the Finnish-British pair of Kontinen and Watson next to fight for a semi-final spot.

It wasn't a good day for Indians in the junior events either. The only bright spot came in the girls' doubles first round where Zeel Desai with Swiss partner Lulu Sun beat the Argentine-Japanese combine of Maria Lourdes Carle and Naho Sato 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3. While Desai lost in the third round of the girls' singles to top seed Kayla Day of the US 4-6 4-6; the pair of Mahak Jain and Mihika Yadav lost in the first round of the girls' doubles. In the boys' doubles, Siddhant Banthia and partner James Kent Trotter, also lost in their opening round match.

