Wimbledon 2017: Novak Djokovic Retires Due To Injury, Tomas Berdych Enters Semi-Finals

Updated: 12 July 2017 23:01 IST

Czech world number 15 Berdych, the 2010 Wimbledon runner-up, goes on to face Roger Federer or Milos Raonic for a place in Sunday's final.

Novak Djokovic would have regained the world number one ranking if he had won the tournament © AFP

Novak Djokovic is out of Wimbledon after being forced to retire from his quarter-final against Tomas Berdych due to a right arm injury on Wednesday. Djokovic needed treatment on the area around his elbow at the end of the first set and was already dealing with a long-term right shoulder problem. The three-time Wimbledon champion, who would have regained the world number one ranking if he had won the tournament, was trailing 7-6 (7/2), 2-0 when he called it quits on Court One.

