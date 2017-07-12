Wimbledon 2017: Novak Djokovic Retires Due To Injury, Tomas Berdych Enters Semi-Finals

Novak Djokovic would have regained the world number one ranking if he had won the tournament

Novak Djokovic is out of Wimbledon after being forced to retire from his quarter-final against Tomas Berdych due to a right arm injury on Wednesday. Djokovic needed treatment on the area around his elbow at the end of the first set and was already dealing with a long-term right shoulder problem. The three-time Wimbledon champion, who would have regained the world number one ranking if he had won the tournament, was trailing 7-6 (7/2), 2-0 when he called it quits on Court One.

Czech world number 15 Berdych, the 2010 Wimbledon runner-up, goes on to face Roger Federer or Milos Raonic for a place in Sunday's final.