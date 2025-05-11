Jannik Sinner hailed the passionate backing he has received from his colourful support in Rome after returning to tennis on Saturday with a confident win at the Italian Open. World number one Sinner swept past Mariano Navone in front of over 10,000 fans at the Foro Italico, looking nothing like a player who has spent three months out of the game due to a doping ban he says he grudgingly accepted from the World Anti-Doping Agency. The Italian was roared on by fans dressed as carrots and decked out in orange in honour of his ginger hair, as he beat Navone in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

"It has been amazing to go again on court after such a long time, having a great support also in the last days. From the first day I came here, it has been amazing," Sinner told reporters.

"That means much more than any result, to be honest. It has been an amazing feeling to come here, starting from the first practices with other players."

Sinner admitted that he had been battling nerves and doubts about his readiness ahead of his return from an enforced absence which began in February, nearly a year after he twice tested positive for traces of banned substance clostebol.

WADA accepted that Sinner had been accidentally contaminated by his physiotherapist and there has never been any indication that he tried to cheat.

"I have doubts. I had doubts before going on court today. I have doubts now what's going to happen in the next match," said Sinner.

"But we have to live with doubts because it means that you really care, that you want to improve, that you want to show yourself, that you want to do something special."

'Bigger picture'

Sinner insisted that he was just hoping to rediscover his best form in Rome, after saying in the run-up to Saturday's win that his real target was the French Open later this month.

"I feel like we prepared in the best possible way. Of course, I was missing the feedback of official matches, which are the best feedbacks we player can get," he said.

"At least now I have a bigger picture of what I'm doing well and what I have to improve. Of course, the nerves and everything, it has to go again into my body, trying to understand what we can do better the next round.

"But yeah, hopefully I can play here one or two matches more to see where I am at, which would be my main goal. Then all the rest is just a positive."

