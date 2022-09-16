41-year-old Roger Federer on Thursday announced that he would be retiring from professional tennis after the upcoming Laver Cup. Ever since his announcement on social media, fans are feeling a void that would be left by the going away from the 20-time Grand Slam winner. Now, an old Federer interview, that he gave to CNN has gone viral, in which he was seen getting emotional, while talking about his former coach Peter Carter.

Carter had died aged 37 in 2002 while honeymooning in South Africa. It is important to note that Federer had not won a Grand Slam since then, and it was only in 2003, that he went on to win his first Grand Slam--Wimbledon.

It was in 2019 that CNN interviewed Federer, and when asked about his former coach, the Swiss tennis maestro teared up.

Heart and soul. Forever grateful for time spent with the GOAT @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/0y1ms0Rg6i — Christina Macfarlane (@chrissymacCNN) September 15, 2022

“Sorry. Oh, man, I still miss him so much. I hope he would be proud. Geez, never broke down like this. I hope he would be proud. I guess he did not want me to be a waste of talent. I guess, it was somewhat of a wake-up call for me when he passed away. I really started to train hard," said Federer in his interview with CNN.

“Peter was really a really important person in my life because I think if I can say thank you for my technique today, it's to Peter,” he added.

Federer, the first men's player to win 20 grand slam titles, announced his decision to retire from the sport after Laver Cup 2022. Federer informed of his decision with a post on his Twitter handle. Federer won his first grand slam in the year 2003 when he won the Wimbledon title. He has since gone on to win 6 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 8 Wimbledon and 5 US Open titles. He has been struggling with a knee injury for a long time.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event," he said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

The 41-year-old winner of 20 Grand Slam titles has been out of action since a quarter-final loss at Wimbledon in 2021 before undergoing another bout of knee surgery.

Federer's announcement comes on the heels of the retirement of Serena Williams. Serena retired with the second most grand slam titles to her name in the women's game (23).