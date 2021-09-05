American Shelby Rogers upset top-ranked Ashleigh Barty of Australia 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7/5) on Saturday to reach the fourth round of the US Open. By ousting the reigning Wimbledon champion, the 43rd-ranked American booked a berth in the last 16 against 150th-ranked British teen qualifier Emma Raducanu.

More to follow...