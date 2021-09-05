Story ProgressBack to home
US Open: World No.1 Ashleigh Barty Knocked Out By Shelby Rogers In 3rd Round
World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty was knocked out of the US Openafter losing 2-6, 6-1, 6-7 (5/7) to Shelby Rogers in women's singles 3rd round.
US Open: Ashleigh Barty bowed out in the women's singles third round.© AFP
American Shelby Rogers upset top-ranked Ashleigh Barty of Australia 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7/5) on Saturday to reach the fourth round of the US Open. By ousting the reigning Wimbledon champion, the 43rd-ranked American booked a berth in the last 16 against 150th-ranked British teen qualifier Emma Raducanu.
More to follow...
