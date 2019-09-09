 
Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE Score US Open 2019 Final: Rafael Nadal Chases 19th Grand Slam Title

Updated:09 September 2019 00:42 IST

US Open 2019 LIVE Score, Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev: Rafael Nadal last won a US Open title in 2017.

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score: Rafael Nadal is seeded second in the US Open. © AFP

Rafael Nadal looks to cap one of his greatest Grand Slam years with his fourth US Open title when he faces Russia's Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 33-year-old Spanish left-hander chases his 19th career Grand Slam singles title, one shy of Roger Federer's all-time men's record, in his 27th Slam final and his fifth championship match on the New York hardcourts. "Very happy for everything. Another final of the Grand Slam and another final here in Flushing Meadows means a lot to me," Nadal said.

  • 00:42 (IST)Sep 09, 2019

    All about Rafael Nadal!

    The 33-year-old Spaniard has already won three US Open titles. He will be chasing his 19th Grand slam title, one short of Roger Federer's all-time record. It will be Nadal's 27th appearance in a Grand Slam final.
  • 00:38 (IST)Sep 09, 2019

    Rafael Nadal will be Daniil Medvedev's fourth left-handed opponent in US Open

    "It's really unusual. I think this year before I've played like three lefties in all the year," Medvedev said. 

    "Now I've played already three this tournament. Just amazing. But of course it helps a lot that I played three lefties before with completely different style. Kind of getting used to it. It's going to help me," he added.
  • 00:36 (IST)Sep 09, 2019

    Daniil Medvedev sees Rafael Nadal as super-human!

    "Talking about Rafa, it's tough to find words," Medvedev said. "He's one of the greatest champions in the history of our sport. He's just a machine, a beast on the court.

    "The energy he's showing is just amazing. To play him in your first Grand Slam final should be, I want to say, a funny thing. It's not going to be a funny thing, but it's going to be an amazing thing to live."
  • 00:09 (IST)Sep 09, 2019

    All set for the men's singles final!

    Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the men's singles final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev. Second seeded Rafael Nadal will be aiming for his 19th Grand Slam title, 4th in US Open while fifth seed Medvedev is set to chase his first Slam title.  
