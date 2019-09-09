Rafael Nadal will be Daniil Medvedev's fourth left-handed opponent in US Open

"It's really unusual. I think this year before I've played like three lefties in all the year," Medvedev said.





"Now I've played already three this tournament. Just amazing. But of course it helps a lot that I played three lefties before with completely different style. Kind of getting used to it. It's going to help me," he added.