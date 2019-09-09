Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score: Rafael Nadal is seeded second in the US Open. © AFP
Rafael Nadal looks to cap one of his greatest Grand Slam years with his fourth US Open title when he faces Russia's Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 33-year-old Spanish left-hander chases his 19th career Grand Slam singles title, one shy of Roger Federer's all-time men's record, in his 27th Slam final and his fifth championship match on the New York hardcourts. "Very happy for everything. Another final of the Grand Slam and another final here in Flushing Meadows means a lot to me," Nadal said.
Rafael Nadal will be Daniil Medvedev's fourth left-handed opponent in US Open"It's really unusual. I think this year before I've played like three lefties in all the year," Medvedev said."Now I've played already three this tournament. Just amazing. But of course it helps a lot that I played three lefties before with completely different style. Kind of getting used to it. It's going to help me," he added.
Daniil Medvedev sees Rafael Nadal as super-human!"Talking about Rafa, it's tough to find words," Medvedev said. "He's one of the greatest champions in the history of our sport. He's just a machine, a beast on the court."The energy he's showing is just amazing. To play him in your first Grand Slam final should be, I want to say, a funny thing. It's not going to be a funny thing, but it's going to be an amazing thing to live."
