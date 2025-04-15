World number eight Andrey Rublev cruised into the Barcelona Open last 16 with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Jesper De Jong on Monday. The Russian has been in poor form of late with just one win in his previous four singles events, but made light work of 94th-ranked De Jong. Rublev, who recently hired former world number one Marat Safin as his coach, was broken in the fifth game but won the other six to claim the first set with ease. The 27-year-old broke for a 3-2 lead in the second set and once again when De Jong went long to seal his victory.

Earlier Holger Rune dispatched retiring Spanish veteran Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-5, 6-4.

The Danish player, ranked 13th, pulled out of the Monte Carlo Masters last week with food poisoning but came back strongly in Barcelona, hitting 28 winners.

"I was very pumped to get a good start after a tough week in Monaco," said Rune.

"I'm happy to be feeling healthy, that's an amazing feeling first of all, I'm not struggling with anything."

World number two Carlos Alcaraz begins his bid for a third Barcelona Open title on Tuesday when he faces American Ethan Quinn, on the back of his first Monte Carlo title.

Second seed and last year's winner Casper Ruud is in action against Daniel Elahi Galan, while Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Reilly Opelka.

