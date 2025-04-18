Story ProgressBack to home
Defending champion Casper Ruud Beaten By Holger Rune In Barcelona Quarters
Holger Rune ended Casper Ruud's title defence in Barcelona with a 6-4, 6-2 win over the defending champion in the quarter-finals on Friday.
File photo of Holger Rune© AFP
World number 13 Rune broke Ruud twice in each set as he beat the 10th-ranked Norwegian for only the second time in eight attempts.
The Dane will face Karen Khachanov in the semi-finals after the Russian overcame Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 7-5.
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz continues his quest for a third Barcelona title in four years against Australia's Alex de Minaur later on Friday.
Stefanos Tsitsipas, a four-time runner-up at the tournament, plays Frenchman Arthur Fils in the last eight.
