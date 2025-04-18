Holger Rune ended Casper Ruud's title defence in Barcelona with a 6-4, 6-2 win over the defending champion in the quarter-finals on Friday.

World number 13 Rune broke Ruud twice in each set as he beat the 10th-ranked Norwegian for only the second time in eight attempts.

The Dane will face Karen Khachanov in the semi-finals after the Russian overcame Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 7-5.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz continues his quest for a third Barcelona title in four years against Australia's Alex de Minaur later on Friday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, a four-time runner-up at the tournament, plays Frenchman Arthur Fils in the last eight.

