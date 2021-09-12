Emma Raducanu, the teenage phenomenon from Britain, pulled off one of tennis' great triumphs when she beat Leylah Fernandez of Canada in straight sets (6-4, 6-3) to win the US Open women's singles title. In the process, she created history by becoming the first qualifier - man or woman - to win a Grand Slam title. The 18-year-old world number 150 is also the first British woman in 44 years to win a Slam crown. Soon after her victory, congratulatory messages flooded social media, celebrating the teenager's triumph. Among those who wished her were Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.

On the official Twitter handle of the Royal Family, Queen Elizabeth II said that she had "no doubt" that the performances of Raducanu and Fernandez "will inspire the next generation of tennis players".

On the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Twitter account, Kate posted a tweet congratulating Raducanu on her "stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory!", and added "we are all so proud of you."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, too, offered his congratulations.

Former tennis player and legend Martina Navratilova also heaped praise on the British teenager.

She tweeted that a star was born, and added "Emma Raducanu makes history - never has a qualifier won a major - men or women - and she is just getting started. And will never have to qualify again."

Martina also applauded Leylah Fernandez, saying that she "will be back".

Former England footballer Gary Lineker said Raducanu's achievement was "extraordinarily fabulous", and added, "First time in my life I've ever tweeted whilst on air but my goodness what a performance, what a triumph, what an amazing young woman. Congratulations Emma Raducanu on a truly staggering achievement. US Open winner at 18 without losing a set."

Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford termed the victory "amazing".

The official Twitter handle of Wimbledon wrote, "Unbelievable. Unforgettable. Unstoppable", and added, "Emma Raducanu completes her New York fairytale with the US Open title."

Here are a few more reactions:

Before Raducanu's victory, the last time a British woman won a Grand Slam title was in 1977 when Virginia Wade won the Wimbledon.