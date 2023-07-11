Story ProgressBack to home
Top seed Iga Swiatek Out of Wimbledon After Losing To Elina Svitolina
Top seed Iga Swiatek crashed out of Wimbledon 2023 after losing to Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals.
Iga Swiatek crashed out of Wimbledon 2023© AFP
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina stunned world number one Iga Swiatek to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals on Tuesday, just three months after returning from maternity leave.
The world number 76 came through 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2 despite being a break down in both of the first two sets against the reigning US Open and French Open champion.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
Svitolina, also a semi-finalist in 2019, will take on Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for a place in Saturday's championship match.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
Topics mentioned in this article
Iga Swiatek Elina Svitolina Wimbledon 2023 Tennis
Get the Latest Sports News and check out Match Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.