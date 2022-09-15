Wimbledon paid a fulsome tribute to Roger Federer after he announced his retirement from tennis on Thursday, thanking the Swiss legend who won a record eight men's titles there for "the memories and joy".

"It's been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word," tweeted Wimbledon.

"We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many."

Federer won his first grand slam title in 2003 at the hallowed lawns of the All England Tennis and Croquet Club and started a love affair that last throughout his career, winning the Wimbledon men's singles title a record 8 times.

