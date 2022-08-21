Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Daniil Medvedev in Saturday's semi-final match of the men's singles event at the ongoing Cincinnati Masters. Tsitsipas won the first set 7-6 (8/6) before losing the second one 3-6. However, the Greek tennis star made a good comeback to win the deciding set 6-3 and also the match. As soon as he finished the contest, Tsitsipas stood still in front of the crowd and then presented his dances moves to double their joy after the nail-biting semi-final match.

Watch Stefanos Tsitsipas' dance after win over Daniil Medvedev in Cincinnati:

With the win over Medvedev, Tsitsipas set up a final match against Croatia's Borna Coric, who defeated Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-final.

Talking about the Tsitsipas vs Medvedev semi-final match in detail, the Russian tennis player committed 11 double-faults in falling to Tsitsipas.

Medvedev helped seal his own fate in the sixth game of the final set as he double-faulted four times to hand his Greek opponent to a 4-2 lead.

Tsitsipas won only his third match against Medvedev after losing seven and also defeated a reigning number one player for only the second time in 12 career attempts.

The fourth seed put a winner into the corner on the first of three match points to earn the final.

"I knew I would have a difficult task in the third set," Tsitsipas said as quoted by AFP.

"He made it a very physical match, very demanding.

"But I took advantage of his missed first serves. They gave me time to think of my next move clearly. I was very calm and concentrated on every single task."

(With AFP Inputs)