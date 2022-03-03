Tennis great Serena Williams on Wednesday took to Twitter to call out The New York Times after the newspaper erroneously used a photo of her sister Venus in a report on her venture capital firm. "No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it's not enough. This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked. You can do better, @nytimes," tweeted Serena alongside a picture of the report on her venture capital firm that featured a photo of Venus.

No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it's not enough. This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked. You can do better, @nytimes. pic.twitter.com/hvfCl5WUoz — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) March 2, 2022

Serena, 40, recently launched an early-stage venture capital firm named Serena Ventures and raised an inaugural fund of $111 million, reported The New York Times.

However, the newspaper's mistaken use of Venus' picture, instead of Serena's, became a cause of controversy as social media users pointed out the error before the tennis star herself dived into the issue.

Meanwhile, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena recently dropped out of the top 50 of the world rankings for the first time since 2006.

The American tennis legend hasn't returned to competitive action since her first round loss at Wimbledon this year and played just six tournaments throughout 2021.

She had opted out of the Australian Open earlier this year saying she wasn't ready to play due to fitness issues.

"While this is never an easy decision to make, I am not where I need to be physically to compete," Serena said in a statement at the time.

"Melbourne is one of my favorite cities to visit and I look forward to playing at the AO every year. I will miss seeing the fans, but am excited to return and compete at my highest level," she had added.