Serena Williams Beats Venus To Clinch Australian Open Title, Breaks Steffi Graf's Open-Era Record

Serena Williams created history when she beat sister Venus to clinch the 2017 Australian Open women's singles title on Saturday. The 6-4, 6-4 win at the Rod Laver Arena helped the younger Williams sister to go past Steffi Graf's Open-era record of 22 major titles. With 23 Grand Slam titles in the bag, Serena is now just one behind Margaret Court's all-time mark of 24. The two Williams sisters have now faced each other nine-times in Grand Slam finals with Serena holding a 7-2 edge after her latest victory.

However, Serena didn't have it all her way in the final.

The first set started with neither player managing to hold their serves in the early exchanges. Venus was the first to hold serve when she took a 3-2 lead. Serena finally woke up from her slumber to hold her own serve and break Venus again to race to a 5-3 lead.

Venus held her serve the next game to stay alive in the first set but Serena comfortably held her own service game to close out the set 6-4 in 46 minutes.

The second set saw a neck-and-neck battle between the two sisters. There was nothing to separate them as the second set was level at 3-3 but the game after that saw Serena get the decisive break -- the first of the second set.

Venus did manage to delay the inevitable by holding her serve to trail 4-5 but Serena was not in a very giving mood as she held her serve to win the second set and match.