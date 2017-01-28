 
Live Score, Australian Open Women's Singles Final: History Beckons Serena Williams But Sister Venus Stands in Way

Updated: 28 January 2017 13:53 IST

Serena and Venus Williams have played 27 times against each other in their long careers, including contesting eight Grand Slam finals. Serena holds a 6-2 edge in the major deciders, with a 16-11 win-loss record overall.

Serena Williams holds a 6-2 edge over sister Venus in the Grand Slam finals. © AFP

Serena Williams is on the cusp of history as she targets a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title but she finds elder sister Venus standing in the way as the duo clash in the Australian Open women's singles final. Serena will be playing her 29th major final and a win in Melbourne will take her past Steffi Graf's Open-era record of 22 major titles, with only Margaret Court's all-time mark of 24 still to beat. Venus, meanwhile, is searching for her first Grand Slam crown in nine long years since Wimbledon in 2008.

Get live updates of the Australian Open women's singles final here.

13:49 IST:  The Williams sisters last met in the final of a Grand Slam event in 2009, when Serena beat Venus at Wimbledon. 

Serena advanced to the final after beating Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in straight sets in the semifinal, while Venus beat fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe in three sets, coming back from a set down to reach her first major final since Wimbledon 2009

13:47 IST: Head-to-head with Venus Williams, Serena leads 16-11 

13:46 IST: At 36, Venus Williams can be the oldest to win the women's singles title

13:45 IST: Serena Williams, in last 8 meetings against Venus Williams, has won 7 matches. Will she continue the winning streak?

 

13:42 IST:  It will not get bigger than this!! Serena looks to win her seventh title in Melbourne and 23rd major overall and No. 13 Venus aims to win the Australian Open for the first time in her career.

13:40 IST: Welcome to the live blog of women's singles finals between Serena Williams and Venus Williams

Venus, who has won seven Grand Slam finals and lost another seven, has become the Australian Open's oldest finalist in the Open era as she attempts to crash her sibling's party.

While Serena blew away Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinal, Venus had to comeback from being a set down to defeat compatriot CoCo Vandeweghe 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-3.

