Ace Indian tennis player Sania Mirza has become an inspiration to millions of fans over the years and she can't stop giving them reasons to maintain the same. Sania Mirza returned to the court for the first time after giving birth to her baby in October 2018. The 2016 Australian Open doubles champion took to Twitter to share the video with a caption which said, "So... this happened today." Soon after the video surfaced on Twitter, it received several comments with fans calling the premier Indian tennis player their "inspiration".

Check out Sania Mirza's session at the court here:

So... this happened today pic.twitter.com/4J2crpSrG5 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 10, 2019

Sania's session on the court came after she started hitting the gym in November.

The 32-year-old former doubles World No.1, has been on the sidelines since October 2017 and had said that she wants to be back on court for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Sania had further added that she would like to set an example for her child that pregnancy, motherhood and parenthood should not be something that holds one back from your dreams.

Other tennis stars like Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters played tennis after becoming a parent.

Serena Williams won the 2017 Australian Open when she was few weeks pregnant with her daughter Alexis Olympia and returned to the WTA Tour in March 2018.

Former world number one and Belgian star Kim Clijsters had come out of retirement in 2008, one year after giving birth to her daughter.

Sania, who became the first Indian to win a WTA tournament singles title in 2005, has won three Grand Slam titles in a partnership with Martina Hingis.