Indian tennis star Sania Mirza posted a birthday wish for her husband Shoaib Malik on social media, calling her partner "the guy who I can't live with or without." Malik, the Pakistan cricketer, celebrated his 39th birthday on Monday. The couple have a child named Izhaan. "May you have the best year, month and day with lots of love, laughter and success .. ps- I will tell you all this when you are back from practice in person but as they say - is it really a birthday wish if it hasn't been done on the gram?" wrote Mirza.

"Ok. Love you. Bye," wrote Mirza at the end of the post.

Sania and Shoaib married in April 2010 while both were active sportspersons. While Sania returned to action in January 2020 after the birth of her child, Shoaib last played cricket for Pakistan in a Twenty20 International against England in Manchester last year.

Recently, Sania had revealed in a social media post that she had tested positive for coronavirus and elaborated on her experience fighting the virus.

"Just a bit of info as to what's been going on since the year began. I had contracted covid 19. I am healthy and absolutely fine now by grace of the almighty but I just wanted to share my experience," wrote Sania in a post on social media on January 19.

"I was lucky to not have any major symptoms for the most part of it, but I was in isolation and the toughest part was to stay away from my 2 year old and family.

"This virus is no joke, I took all the precautions as I could but still contracted it ..we must do everything we can to protect our friends and family.. wear your masks,wash your hands and protect yourself and your loved ones..we are in this fight together," she wrote.