Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Tuesday took to Instagram to share her personal ordeal of battling the coronavirus and overcoming it successfully. Sania, in her Instagram post, mentioned that she had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month but didn't have any major symptoms. The multiple Grand Slam champion said that the most difficult part during her isolation was staying away from his two-year-old son and other family members. She said that she contracted the virus despite taking all necessary precautions and urged people not to take the pandemic lightly.

"Just a bit of info as to what's been going on since the year began. I had contracted covid 19. I am healthy and absolutely fine now by grace of the almighty but I just wanted to share my experience. I was lucky to not have any major symptoms for the most part of it, but I was in isolation and the toughest part was to stay away from my 2 year old and family," read Sania Mirza's long post on Instagram.

"I can't even imagine what ppl and their families are going through when ppl are sick in hospital all alone and by themselves..it was scary as you aren't very sure what to expect and hear so many different things and stories. You get a new symptom every day and the uncertainty of it is extremely hard to deal with not just physically but mentally and emotionally as well.

"I just want to say after having been through it, I was fortunate to be more or less ok throughout it all, but to be away from my family was one of the scariest things - to not know when I'll see them again," she added.

"This virus is no joke,I took all the precautions as I could but still contracted it ..we must do everything we can to protect our friends and family.. wear your masks ,wash your hands and protect yourself and your loved ones..we are in this fight together," she concluded.