The India-Australia men's doubles tennis duo of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, the Australia Open champions this year, announced that they would go separate ways after two great years as a team. The pair first teamed up in January 2023 and now end their association with a victory over Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in their final group match of the ATP Finals 2024 on Friday. However, it was not enough for them to reach the semifinals.

"Obviously, we were already out but to at least get one final win together, it was a great way to finish the partnership and it's been an amazing two years," Ebden reflected on the partnership in Turin, according to Olympics.com.

During their partnership, the duo secured three trophies, the Australian Open grand slam title and ATP Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells 2023 and Miami Open 2024.

Bopanna and Ebden also won the Qatar Open last year and reached the final of the US Open as well last year. They also hit the top of the doubles rankings this year following the Australian Open triumph.

"To finish on a win and at least get one win here at the ATP Finals, I think was fitting or deserving maybe. It was really nice to share one more big moment," the Australian tennis player, who secured the Paris Olympics gold with John Peers, added.

Ebden said that the duo were planning to part ways last year but decided to stick together for the 2024 season.

"I have to thank him (Bopanna) for his amazing effort and commitment and dedication at 44 years old. It's been a great effort. I wish him all the best for the future," Ebden added.

Bopanna will once again reunite with his former Croatian partner, Ivan Dodig, 39, for the 2025 tennis season.

