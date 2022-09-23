The 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will step on the tennis court for the final time as a professional player on Friday, teaming up with long-time rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup. Apart from Federer and Nadal, Team Europe also has other top players, including 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic and former world number 1 Andy Murray. Ahead of Federer and Nadal's men's doubles game, Djokovic and Murray also teamed up to train with legendary duo.

Federer will be playing his final ATP Tour match on Friday alongside long-time rival and friend Rafael Nadal. It is important to note that Federer and Nadal had also played at the Laver Cup in 2017.

Federer and Nadal will be playing against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe on Friday.

Nadal (22), Djokovic (21), Federer (20), and Murray (3) have won 66 Grand Slams between them.

Federer, dogged by a knee injury, has not played since the 2021 Wimbledon quarter-finals and last week announced his retirement at the age of 41.

The Swiss great has enjoyed a storied rivalry with Nadal over nearly two decades and together they have won 42 Grand Slam singles titles in a golden era for the men's game.

The pair played 40 times, including in nine Grand Slam finals, with Nadal holding a 24-16 winning record, but this time they will be on the same side of the net in the Ryder Cup-style event.

Promoted

The six-strong Team Europe also includes Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray -- the other two members of the so-called "Big Four" -- in a fitting climax to Federer's career.

(With AFP inputs)