Roger Federer Climbs To Third Place; Karolina Pliskova Becomes Women's World No. 1

Karolina Pliskova is the new world number one in the latest WTA rankings released on Monday despite never having won a Major while Roger Federer climbed to third place in the latest ATP rankings on the strength of his record-eighth Wimbledon triumph. Federer's 19th Grand Slam win saw the Swiss jump two places up the rankings still dominated by Britain's Andy Murray, eliminated from Wimbledon in the quarter-finals. Rafael Nadal, knocked out in the fourth round at Wimbledon, holds on to second place.

Federer broke into the top 3 after almost a year. The 35-year old became the oldest man to win Wimbledon in the Open Era after a straight-sets win over Marin Cilic. He earned 2000 rankings points for his efforts. The win also qualified him for the year-ender in London in November.

The 25-year-old Pliskova from Czech Republic jumped from third place to the top after world No 2 Simona Halep lost in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, and previous top ranked Angelique Kerber fell in the fourth round.

Pliskova becomes No 1 without ever having lifted one of the four Majors in tennis.

She did however reach the US Open final last year, the French Open semi-finals this year and has won three tour titles in 2017 - Brisbane, Doha and Eastbourne.

Rankings:

ATP: 1. Andy Murray (GBR) 7.750 pts, 2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,465, 3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,545, 4. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6,325, 5. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 6,140

WTA: 1. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6855 pts, 2. Simona Halep (ROM) 6670, 3. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5975, 4. Johanna Konta (GBR) 5110, 5. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4990

