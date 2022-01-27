Facts and figures ahead of Friday's Australian Open men's semi-finals (x denotes seeding):

Rafael Nadal (ESP x6) v Matteo Berrettini (ITA x7)

Head-to-head: Nadal leads 1-0

Fast facts

Rafael Nadal

Age: 35

World ranking: 5

Prize money: $125,050,235

Career titles: 89

Grand Slam titles: 20 (French Open 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020); Wimbledon (2008, 2010); US Open (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019) Australian Open (2009)

Coaches: Carlos Moya, Francisco Roig, Marc Lopez

Tied with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer for most Grand Slam titles (20). Ranked in top 10 for record 849 consecutive weeks (2005-21), including 209 total weeks as number one following 160 straight weeks as number two.

Grand Slam match win-loss record stands at 296-41 heading into the 2022 semi-final and Australian Open record is 74-15 so the semi-final will be his 90th match in Melbourne.

Unbeaten so far this season at 8-0 and playing in his seventh Australian Open semi-final and 36th in Grand Slams.

Nadal is coming off a curtailed 2021 season caused by a chronic foot injury followed by a bout of Covid-19 in December.

Path to the semi-final:

1st rd: bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

2nd rd: bt Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6-2, 6-3, 6-4

3rd rd: bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x28) 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

4th rd: bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 7-6 (16/14) 6-2, 6-2

Quarter-final: bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x14) 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3

Matteo Berrettini

Age: 25

World ranking: 7

Prize money: $8,586,516

Career titles: 5

Grand Slam titles: 0

Australian Open best: Semi-final (2022)

Coaches: Vincenzo Santopadre, Marco Gulisano, Umberto Rianna

At Wimbledon 2021 became the first Italian men's singles finalist in tournament history and the first Italian Grand Slam men's singles finalist since Adriano Panatta at Roland Garros in 1976.

Is now the first Italian man in history to reach the Australian Open semi-finals.

Achieved career-high number seven ranking after reaching US Open 2021 quarter-final, becoming highest-ranked Italian since number seven Corrado Barazzutti in 1978.

Path to the semi-final:

1st rd: bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3

2nd rd: bt Stefan Kozlov (USA) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

3rd rd: bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x31) 6-2, 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (7/5)

4th rd: bt Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x19) 7-5, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4

Quarter-final: bt Gael Monfils (FRA x17) 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-2