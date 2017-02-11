 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Rafael Nadal to Split With Coach Toni Nadal

Updated: 11 February 2017 21:15 IST

Rafael Nadal has won Grand Slam titles 14 times in his career.

Rafael Nadal to Split With Coach Toni Nadal
Rafael Nadal recently played in the final of the Australian Open. © AFP

Rafael Nadal will split with his coach, who is also his uncle, Toni Nadal in the time to come. Toni has said he will no longer accompany the tennis great on tour, complaining that he is being shut out of decision-making. "From next year I will no longer follow Rafael on the circuit and I will focus exclusively on our (tennis) academy," he was quoted as saying on the Italian website tennisitaliano.it.

"Relations with my nephew are still excellent. During all these years, we have never been through a crisis," he said.

Nadal's spokesman Benito Perez told AFP the decision was unexpected.

"These words took us somewhat by surprise. If he said that, then it means just that. I will speak to Rafa about it in the coming days. I don't think we will be immediately communicating on this subject," he said.

Coach Nadal said there was no rift with the former world number one and multiple Grand Slam champion.

"Until he was 17 years old, it was me who decided everything. Then Carlos Costa arrived as manager. Then his father became closer, each having his opinions.

"And the truth is that every year I had less decision-making, until the day when I will decide on nothing."

Spain's Carlos Moya joined the Nadal coaching team at the end of last year.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : Rafael Nadal Tennis
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rafael Nadal is a 14-time Major champion
  • He recently reached the final of Australian Open
  • He will split with coach and uncle Toni next year
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic Survives Davis Cup Scare, Champions Argentina Slump
Novak Djokovic Survives Davis Cup Scare, Champions Argentina Slump
Ramiz Raja Laments No Telecast Of Federer-Nadal Final In Pakistan, Gets Trolled On Twitter
Ramiz Raja Laments No Telecast Of Federer-Nadal Final In Pakistan, Gets Trolled On Twitter
Roger Federer Strengthens Legacy With Shock Grand Slam Revival
Roger Federer Strengthens Legacy With Shock Grand Slam Revival
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.