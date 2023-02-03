One of the finest sporting personalities in India, Sania Mirza brought an end to her illustrious Grand Slam journey last month at the Australian Open. Sania and her mixed doubles partner, Rohan Bopanna, had to settle with a runners up finish after losing to Brazil's Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the final. After her final Grand Slam appearance, tributes poured in as people from all walks of life took to social media and congratulated Sania for making the country proud.

While speaking to NDTV, Sania revealed that receiving praise from legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar was a "pretty cool" and "special" moment for her.

"It's special to get so many amazing wishes and knowing that you have mattered. It is unfair to say this one was special or that one. But, it's pretty cool to get a wish from Sachin Tendulkar. I have been a fan girl, and always will be. It is nice when such a huge champion from our country acknowledged another person. I feel so blessed," Sania told NDTV's Rica Roy during an interaction.

On getting emotional after the match, Sania said that Australian Open has always been her favourite, and to reach the final with "best friend" Bopanna, along with the presence of her family, made the ocassion even more special.

"I was only overwhelmed. I had a lot of emotions for the last two weeks because I knew i'll be at my favourite Slam (Australian Open) for the last time. I was full of gratitude on being able to play in final on my last Grand Slam appearance. With my family, my son being there, and to be able to do it with Rohan, there were so many factors. You can lose control and I don't usually cry in front of people," she added.

The 36-year-old, who earlier announced that the WTA event in Dubai next month will be her swansong, is India's most accomplished woman tennis player, having won six Grand Slam title, including three mixed doubles trophies.

She had won the the mixed doubles titles at the 2009 Australian Open and the 2012 French Open with Mahesh Bhupathi and the 2014 US Open with Brazillian Bruno Soares.

(With PTI Inputs)

