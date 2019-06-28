 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Prajnesh Gunnesaran Pitted Against World Number 17 Milos Raonic At Wimbledon

Updated: 28 June 2019 23:25 IST

Prajnesh Gunnesaran is the only Indian in the singles main draw as Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina exited after losing their respective second round matches.

Prajnesh Gunnesaran Pitted Against World Number 17 Milos Raonic At Wimbledon
Prajnesh Gunnesaran lost in the 1st round of both Australian Open and French Open. © Instagram

India's top singles player Prajnesh Gunnesaran on Friday drew world number 17 Milos Raonic of Canada as his first round opponent at the Wimbledon Championships, starting Monday. Left-handed Prajnesh, ranked 94 in the world, will make his maiden appearance on the hallowed grass courts at the Wimbledon.

It will be his third straight appearance at the Grand Slam events this season, having made first round exits at both Australian Open and French Open.

"He is tough opponent, but I can beat him. It will be a good challenge," Prajnesh told PTI.

But grass is not Prajnesh's preferred surface. He excels on hard courts.

"I can be tough to beat on any surface, If I am playing well and I will prepare as well as possible, go out there and give my best," said the 29-year-old.

Prajnesh is the only Indian in the singles main draw as Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina exited after losing their respective second round matches.

Saketh Myneni had lost in the first round of the Qualifiers.

In the men's doubles, Divij Sharan and his Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner will open their campaign against German 13th seeded pair of Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies.

Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas are up against New Zealand's Marcus Daniell and Wesley Koolhof from the Netherlands.

The Indian team of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja have been pitted against veteran Australian Lleyton Hewitt and his compatriot Jordan Thompson.

Veteran Leander Paes and Benoit Paire will clash with Kazakhstan pair of Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin. The mixed doubles draw will be announced next week. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Tennis
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Prajnesh Gunnesaran is India's top-ranked singles player
  • Prajnesh Gunnesaran is ranked 94 in the world
  • Prajnesh is the only Indian in the singles main draw of Wimbledon
Related Articles
Rafael Nadal Drawn To Meet Roger Federer In Wimbledon Semis
Rafael Nadal Drawn To Meet Roger Federer In Wimbledon Semis
Cori Gauff, 15, Youngest Player To Qualify For Wimbledon
Cori Gauff, 15, Youngest Player To Qualify For Wimbledon
Sania Mirza Posts Inspiring Message After Pakistan End New Zealand
Sania Mirza Posts Inspiring Message After Pakistan End New Zealand's Unbeaten Run In World Cup
Roger Federer Was "Great Draw
Roger Federer Was "Great Draw' On 1999 Wimbledon Debut, Says Legend's First Ever Opponent
Indian Davis Cup Team Likely To Travel To Pakistan After 55 Years
Indian Davis Cup Team Likely To Travel To Pakistan After 55 Years
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.