Davis Cup: Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni Return; Leander Paes Out Of Squad

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni returned to India's Davis Cup squad on Monday. India's top ranked player Bhambri (world No 157) and Myneni had been dropped from the previous tie against Uzbekistan because of their respective injures. Ramkumar Ramanathan and doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna were the other two members of the squad which will play Canada in an World Group play-off away-tie next month as veteran Leander Paes was dropped. The two reserves named by the selection committee were Prajnesh Gunneswaran and N Sriram Balaji.

Bhambri recently had an excellent run on the ATP Tour where he beat Frenchman Gael Monfils, the world No 21, as did Ramanathan, who stunned all as he defeated world No 8 Dominic Thiem. Bopanna is the highest-ranked doubles player in the country and won his first Grand Slam at the French Open in mixed doubles. His ranking made him an automatic choice for the doubles rubber.

Paes was included in the six-member squad against Uzbekistan in April this year but was left out of the final four by captain Mahesh Bhupathi. Humiliated, he left halfway through the tie. Paes needs one more win to claim the world record for most Davis Cup wins in doubles. He is tied on 42 wins with Italian legend Nicola Pietrangeli.

India and Canada have never faced each other before. While Canada will try and get over their loss to Great Britain at Edmonton from September 15-17 in the play-off tie, India's already registered 4-1 wins over New Zealand and Uzbekistan this year. They are hope to reach the elite Davis Cup stage once again.

(With PTI inputs)