 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Davis Cup: Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni Return; Leander Paes Out Of Squad

Updated: 14 August 2017 12:39 IST

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni, injured during the Uzbekistan tie, return to Davis Cup squad as veteran Leander Paes is dropped.

Davis Cup: Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni Return; Leander Paes Out Of Squad
Yuki Bhambri recently beat world No 21 Gael Monfils in a tournament. © AFP

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni returned to India's Davis Cup squad on Monday. India's top ranked player Bhambri (world No 157) and Myneni had been dropped from the previous tie against Uzbekistan because of their respective injures. Ramkumar Ramanathan and doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna were the other two members of the squad which will play Canada in an World Group play-off away-tie next month as veteran Leander Paes was dropped. The two reserves named by the selection committee were Prajnesh Gunneswaran and N Sriram Balaji.

Bhambri recently had an excellent run on the ATP Tour where he beat Frenchman Gael Monfils, the world No 21, as did Ramanathan, who stunned all as he defeated world No 8 Dominic Thiem. Bopanna is the highest-ranked doubles player in the country and won his first Grand Slam at the French Open in mixed doubles. His ranking made him an automatic choice for the doubles rubber.

Paes was included in the six-member squad against Uzbekistan in April this year but was left out of the final four by captain Mahesh Bhupathi. Humiliated, he left halfway through the tie. Paes needs one more win to claim the world record for most Davis Cup wins in doubles. He is tied on 42 wins with Italian legend Nicola Pietrangeli.

India and Canada have never faced each other before. While Canada will try and get over their loss to Great Britain at Edmonton from September 15-17 in the play-off tie, India's already registered 4-1 wins over New Zealand and Uzbekistan this year. They are hope to reach the elite Davis Cup stage once again.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : Yuki Bhambri Saketh Myneni Ramkumar Ramanathan Leander Paes Rohan Bopanna Tennis
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The Davis Cup tie is from September 15-17 at Edmonton
  • India and Canada have never played each other before
  • India are aiming to reach the World Group stage with a win over Canada
Related Articles
Davis Cup: Leander Paes Not To Be Considered; Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni To Make A Comeback
Davis Cup: Leander Paes Not To Be Considered; Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni To Make A Comeback
Yuki Bhambri's Stellar Citi Open Campaign Ends With Defeat Against Kevin Anderson
Yuki Bhambri's Stellar Citi Open Campaign Ends With Defeat Against Kevin Anderson
Yuki Bhambri Stuns Gael Monfils in Citi Open
Yuki Bhambri Stuns Gael Monfils in Citi Open
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.