 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Yuki Bhambri Stuns Gael Monfils in Citi Open

Updated: 03 August 2017 11:39 IST

Bhambri, who had qualified for the main draw of the ATP 500 tournament, took one hour and 51 minutes to register the 6-3 4-6 7-5 upset win over the sixth-seeded Frenchman to enter the round of 16.

Yuki Bhambri Stuns Gael Monfils in Citi Open
Bhambri took one hour and 51 minutes to register the 6-3 4-6 7-5 upset win. © AP

India's Yuki Bhambri produced one of the best performances of his career and stunned world No.22 and defending champion Gael Monfils in a tough three-setter to enter the third round of the ATP Citi Open.

Bhambri, who had qualified for the main draw of the ATP 500 tournament, took one hour and 51 minutes to register the 6-3 4-6 7-5 upset win over the sixth-seeded Frenchman to enter the round of 16.

Bhambri will next be up against Guido Pella of Argentina. Pella, who had shown the door to another Indian Ramkumar Ramanathan in the opening round, defeated Mischa Zverev of Germany 6-7(5) 7-6(2) 6-3 in the second round.

It was good news for India in the men's doubles as well with Rohan Bopanna and his partner Donald Young of USA overcoming their opening hurdle.

Wildcard entrants Bopanna and Young shrugged off the challenge of Canadian Daniel Nestor and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan in straight sets.

Bopanna and Young hardly broke a sweat to get the better of Nestor and Qureshi 6-2 6-3 to seal their place in the quarterfinals of the USD 1,750,080 event.

However, a Herculean task awaits Bopanna and Young as they take on fourth-seeded American brothers, Bob and Mike Bryan in the quarterfinals.

Topics : Yuki Bhambri Gael Monfils Tennis
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Monfils is ranked 22nd in the world
  • Yuki beat Monfils in three sets
  • Bhambri will next be up against Guido Pella of Argentina
Related Articles
Davis Cup: Mahesh Bhupathi Undecided on India's Doubles Combination
Davis Cup: Mahesh Bhupathi Undecided on India's Doubles Combination
Yuki Bhambri Ruled Out of India's Davis Cup Tie vs Uzbekistan
Yuki Bhambri Ruled Out of India's Davis Cup Tie vs Uzbekistan
Yuki Bhambri Reaches Zhuhai Challenger Quarterfinals
Yuki Bhambri Reaches Zhuhai Challenger Quarterfinals
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.