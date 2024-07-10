India's top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal was ousted by Pedro Cachin of Argentina in the pre-quarterfinals of the Braunschweig ATP challenger on Wednesday.

Cachin, a world No. 117, moved into the quarterfinals of the event with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Nagal, the world No. 73 who was seeded second in the tournament.

After winning the first set smoothly, Cachin had a chance to close out the match after breaking Nagal to take a 5-4 lead in the second set.

But the Paris Olympic-bound Indian broke back to make it 5-5, only to lose his serve in the 11th game to hand Cachin a 6-5 lead.

The Argentine, who had lost to Rafael Nadal in the third round of the Madrid Masters in April this year, did not make any mistake this time and finished off the match in the 12th game of the second set.

Nagal had beaten Felipe Alves of Brazil in the first round of the clay event.

