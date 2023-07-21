Novak Djokovic's father has hit back at a journalist who labelled the 23-time Grand Slam champion as the 'loser of all times' following the defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the final of Wimbledon last week. In the final, Djokovic was chasing unprecedented mark of a 24th Grand Slam in Open Era, but the top speed Spaniard Alcaraz came from a set down to outlcass the second seed in five sets. The defeat to Alcaraz was Djokovic's 12 in a Grand Slam final, the most among any player in men's singles tennis.

After the final, a Montenegrin journalist used the stat to take a swipe at Djokovic.

"Loser Of All Time". What did you do to him, Carlitos? So many illegal crazy volleys, slices and bombs that should be banned. And to inflame so much anger among lumberjacks who don't even know how to count games, but know enough to curse a 20-year-old boy who amazed the world? How many shepherds will stop watching tennis and cry in anguish on my wall? The Spaniard has given Novak a new nickname. LOAT, as many as 12 lost finals, the most in the Open Era, he is the 'loser of all times'," Nebojsa Sofranac, a Montenegrin journalist posted on Facebook.

Sofranac comment, however, didn't go down well with Djokovic's father, who slammed the journalist for the same.

"May God help that man. If he can even be helped, and if he really means everything he wrote," Srdjan Djokovic, Novak's father, told Serbian outlet Republika in an interview.

Notably, Djokovic overtook Roger Federer and Ivan Lendl as the player with most defeats in Grand Slam finals.

