Novak Djokovic Wins Fourth Mubadala Title; Equals Rafael Nadal's Record

Updated: 30 December 2018 15:48 IST

Novak Djokovic had won the three-day event earlier in 2011, 2012 and 2013 successively stamping his authority.

Novak Djokovic defeated Kevin Anderson 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the final. © AFP

Serbian Novak Djokovic clinched his fourth Mubadala title on Saturday defeating South African Kevin Anderson 4-6, 7-5, 7-5. The World No.1 made a strong comeback after going down in the opening set. He claimed the victory on fifth match point against Anderson who won the pre-season exhibition tournament this year. Prior to this win, Djokovic won the three-day event in 2011, 2012 and 2013 successively stamping his authority. By this win, Djokovic equals Rafael Nadal's record who also has four Mubadala titles to his name.

"I'm a bit tired. We weren't expecting to play two hours and 30 minutes just before the start of the season," said Djokovic who is aiming for a possible seventh Australian Open title next month.

The Wimbledon and US Open champion sets his eyes on Qatar Open that starts on Monday where he will take on Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur in his tournament opener.

Djokovic had a fruitful year as he made a remarkable comeback into the tennis arena by winning two Grand Slams -- the Wimbledon and the US Open.

Djokovic defeated Kevin Anderson in the Wimbledon final by 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 in straight sets to clinch his fifth title at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

In the year's final Grand Slam in New York, the Serbian defeated Argentine Juan Martin del Potro 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 in an exciting final winning his third US Open title.

The Serbian sits on the third position in the Grand Slams tally winning 14.

Spaniard Rafael Nadal has 17 Grand Slam titles whereas Swiss legend Roger Federer tops the chart with 20 Grand Slams.

(With AFP inputs)

