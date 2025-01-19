10-time champion Novak Djokovic has broken his silence after refusing to give customary on-court interview after his Round of 16 win on Sunday. Djokovic crushed Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka in straight sets (6-3, 6-4, 7-6)to set up a blockbuster quarterfinal tie with third seed Carlos Alcaraz. Taking to social media, Djokovic cleared the air on his refusal to give a post-match interview, accusing a 'famous sports journalist' of insulting him and Serbian fans during a live broadcast on Channel 9, the official broadcaster's of the Australian Open.

Djokovic said that he will continue to avoid speaking with Channel 9 until the journalist and the channel issue an apology to him and the Serbian fans.

"A journalist who works for Channel 9 in Australia made a mockery of Serbian fans and made insulting and offensive comments towards me. Since then he chose not to issue any public apology. Neither did Channel 9. So since they are official broadcasters, I chose not to give interviews for Channel 9," said Djokovic, who is bidding for an 11th Australian Open crown, in a video message on X.

A few words about what happened on court. pic.twitter.com/jRof2npiwH — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 19, 2025

Djokovic also apologised to American tennis legend Jim Courier, who was supposed to interview him on behalf of Channel 9, labelling the situation as "awkward".

"I have nothing against Jim Courier or the Australian public. It was a very awkward situation for me to face on the court today. It is unfortunate I chose to say something to the crowd, but obviously there wasn't the time and space or situation for me to explain what I'm doing right now. I leave it to Channel 9 to handle this the way they think they see fit. That's all," he added.

Djokovic, who is bidding for his record-extending 25th major, took two-hour and 39-minute to seal the victory over the Czech player at the Rod Laver Arena. With this win, the Serbian great has equalled Swiss legend Roger Federer's record of reaching 15 men's singles quarterfinals at the hard-court major.

The Serb is bidding to become the oldest player in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title, a record that currently belongs to Ken Rosewall, who won the 1972 Australian Open at the age of 37 years and 62 days. At the end of this Melbourne fortnight, Djokovic will be 37 years and 249 days old.

(With IANS Inputs)

Advertisement