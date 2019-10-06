 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Novak Djokovic Crushes John Millman To Win Japan Open

Updated: 06 October 2019 16:39 IST

Novak Djokovic, who played his first Japanese competition ever, dominated throughout the week, never losing a single set to claim the Japan Open trophy.

Novak Djokovic Crushes John Millman To Win Japan Open
Novak Djokovic outclassed John Millman in straight sets to clinch the Japan Open title. © AFP

Novak Djokovic, World No.1, clinched the Japan Open title on Sunday, dispelling any concerns about his shoulder injury that pulled him out of the US Open. The Serb crushed Australian qualifier John Millman 6-3, 6-2, to mark his 10th win in a tournament main draw debut in his celebrated career, which includes 16 Grand Slams. Novak Djokovic, who played his first Japanese competition ever, dominated throughout the week, never losing a single set to claim the trophy. It was his first competition since pulling out of the US Open due to a left shoulder injury.

Djokovic, who started the week by taking part in a doubles game, intensified his performance as the week progressed, never allowing his opponents, including world number 15 David Goffin, to pose serious threats.

In the final match, Djokovic grabbed an early break in the first set to enjoy a 3-1 lead by blasting off a series of sizzling serves and precision returns that forced Millman running along the baseline.

The Serb kept sending sharp returns to deep corners, mixing them with elegant drop shots to force Millman working.

Djokovic fired six aces, never committed double faults, and scored points from 26 of his 30 successful first serves.

He never faced a break point, while Millman managed to survive only one of four break points during the match.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic John Millman Tennis
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Novak Djokovic clinches Japan Open title
  • Novak Djokovic beat John Millman 6-3, 6-2 in the final
  • Novak Djokovic didn't lose a single set in the entire tournament
Related Articles
Japan Open: Novak Djokovic Thrashes David Goffin, Powers Through To Final
Japan Open: Novak Djokovic Thrashes David Goffin, Powers Through To Final
Japan Open: Novak Djokovic To Face Lucas Pouille In Quarter-Finals
Japan Open: Novak Djokovic To Face Lucas Pouille In Quarter-Finals
Novak Djokovic Starts Japan Open On Positive Note After US Open Injury
Novak Djokovic Starts Japan Open On Positive Note After US Open Injury
"Out Of Shape" Novak Djokovic Takes On Sumo Wrestler In One-On-One Fight Ahead Of Japan Open. Watch
"Out Of Shape" Novak Djokovic Takes On Sumo Wrestler In One-On-One Fight Ahead Of Japan Open. Watch
Watch: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Recreates Keanu Reeves
Watch: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Recreates Keanu Reeves' Iconic Scene As He Aces The "Matrix Challenge"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.