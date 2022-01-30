Tennis star Novak Djokovic sent in his wishes as he congratulated Rafael Nadal on a thrilling five-set victory against Daniil Medvedev to win the Australian Open men's singles title. Nadal surpassed Djokovic and Roger Federer's 20 Major titles to become the first male player to win 21 Grand Slam crowns. Djokoivc termed the Spaniard's win as an "amazing achievement" and highlighted how his "fighting spirit" prevailed in a match that went down to the wire. Taking to Twitter, Djokovic wrote: "Congratulations to @RafaelNadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time. Enhorabuena @medwed33 gave it his all out there and played with the passion and determination we have come to expect from him."

Congratulations to @RafaelNadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time. Enhorabuena @Medwed33 gave it his all out there and played with the passion and determination we have come to expect from him. pic.twitter.com/DsOvK8idNc — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 30, 2022

Djokovic also showered praise on Medvedev who stretched Nadal to his limits in a five-set marathon.

Medvedev won the first two sets as he dominated proceedings from the word go. However, Nadal fought back to win the final three sets to win the match 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

After the fantastic win, Nadal revealed that the final was "one of the most emotional matches" in his tennis career.

"Yeah, it has been one of the most emotional matches in my tennis career and sharing the court with you is just an honour. So, all the best in the future", he said.

Reacting to Nadal's win, Federer also posted a message on Instagram.

"What a match! To my friend and great rival @RafaelNadal, heartfelt congratulations on becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles. A few months ago we were joking about both being on crutches. Amazing. Never underestimate a great champion," wrote Federer.