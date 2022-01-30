Rafael Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev to win a record 21st Grand Slam in the Australian Open men's singles final at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. Staging a comeback after going two sets down, Nadal came out on top in a five-set thriller to win 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5. Speaking after the epic match, the Spaniard had an important message for his Russian opponent and labeled the final as "one of the most emotional matches" in his career.

"Well, first of all I know that it a tough moment. Daniil, you are an amazing champion. I have been in this position couple of times in this tournament, having chances to have the trophy with me. But I don't have any doubt that you will have this trophy a couple of times in your career because you are amazing. So I want to congratulate you and to your team and family for everything", he said.

"Yeah, it has been one of the most emotional matches in my tennis career and sharing the court with you is just an honour. So all the best in the future", he further added.

The win helped Nadal overtake Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the list of most men's singles Majors.

Promoted

He also became the first-ever male player to win more than 20 Grand Slam titles in singles.

Nadal had to rely on his vast experience to find a way past Medvedev, who looked dominant in the first two sets. But after Nadal's win in the third set, fatigue crept in for the world no. 2, who slowly lost his grip in the match.