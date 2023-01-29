Novak Djokovic equalled Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 Grand Slam wins after claiming his tenth Australian Open title on Sunday. The Serbian tennis star looked completely in control during the summit clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas as he clinched the encounter 6-3, 7-6, 7-6. The joy was evident on his face when the match ended as he pointed towards at his head and then his heart to celebrate his historic win. After celebrations on the court, Djokovic made his way to the stands where he was greeted by his team and his mother who was in attendance. The 35-year-old eventually returned to the court and broke down on his chair at courtside as the crowd at the Rod Lever Arena continued to chant his name.

Thanks to this victory, Djokovic reclaimed the top spot in the ATP rankings for the first time since June 2022. The Serbian star will replace Carlos Alcaraz as the World No. 1 in the latest tennis rankings.

The final, which lasted 2 hours 56 minutes, was a testament to Djokovic's grit and determination as he never allowed his opponent to get the upper hand. Djokovic was broken only once during the entire course of the match and with this win, he extended his unbeaten run in the Australian Open finals.

It capped a remarkable comeback by the 35-year-old fourth seed, who missed last year's tournament when he was deported over his Covid vaccination stance.

After a three-year ban from Australia was lifted, Djokovic won the lead-up Adelaide International before reinforcing his stature as an all-time great in Melbourne.

The emphatic win drew him level with Nadal on a record 22 Slams, two clear of Roger Federer.

The Spanish great made a shock second-round exit with a hip injury, but is targeting a return for the clay-court season and another crack at the French Open, and with it a 23rd Slam title.

Nadal, though, is set to slide down the rankings when they are released on Monday, in contrast to Djokovic, who will dethrone Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz and return to the top for the first time since June. Tsitsipas will climb one place to three.

(With AFP inputs)

