Novak Djokovic defeated an ailing Carlos Alcaraz 6-2, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 on Friday to become the second oldest men's finalist in French Open history and close in on a record 23rd Grand Slam title.

Djokovic, a two-time Roland Garros champion, will break the record he shares with Rafael Nadal for the most men's Grand Slam titles if he beats Casper Ruud or Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.

The 36-year-old Serb can also eclipse Nadal as the tournament's oldest winner and regain the number one ranking from Alcaraz, who was severely limited by cramp in the last two sets.