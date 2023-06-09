Story ProgressBack to home
Novak Djokovic Beats Top Seed Carlos Alcaraz, Enters French Open Final
Novak Djokovic defeated top seed Carlos Alcaraz to reach French Open 2023 final.
Novak Djokovic at the French Open 2023© AFP
Novak Djokovic defeated an ailing Carlos Alcaraz 6-2, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 on Friday to become the second oldest men's finalist in French Open history and close in on a record 23rd Grand Slam title.
Djokovic, a two-time Roland Garros champion, will break the record he shares with Rafael Nadal for the most men's Grand Slam titles if he beats Casper Ruud or Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.
The 36-year-old Serb can also eclipse Nadal as the tournament's oldest winner and regain the number one ranking from Alcaraz, who was severely limited by cramp in the last two sets.
Topics mentioned in this article
Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz French Open 2023 Tennis
