Nick Kyrgios Smashes Racquet, Throws Chair Before Storming Off Court - Watch

Nick Kyrgios threw down his racquet, hurled a chair and then walked off court after he was given a game penalty at the Italian Open on Thursday. The Australian was disqualified from the Italian Open after his foul-mouthed tantrum during his match against Norwegian Casper Ruud. The 24-year-old Kyrgios had made headlines earlier in the day after criticising rivals including top stars Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal .

#NickKyrgios is tennis' ultimate bad man. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated unsportsmanlike behaviour. The Aussie player has not even won a single Grand slam. Empty vessels make much noise! Just imagine the names #serenawilliams be called had she done it.#ItalianOpen pic.twitter.com/cRSLVlEFtA — Pratyush Patra (@KalamWalaBae) May 17, 2019

Nick Kyrgios ha sido sancionado por la ATP después de las acciones que provocaron su descalificacin en #Roma



Tendr que pagar 20,000 euros por conducta antideportiva, perder 45 puntos y los ms de 33,000 euros conseguidos en el torneo.



Te parece suficiente? #TENISxESPN pic.twitter.com/IAqovmM9Ev — Rebeca Landa (@rebecalanda) May 17, 2019

"Very eventful day to say to the least. Emotions got the better of me and I just wanted to say that the atmosphere was crazy out there today, just super unfortunate that it had to end in a default," Kyrgios later wrote on Instagram.

"Sorry Roma, see you again, maybe," he added before his troubles worsened when he was fined 20,000 euros and made to forfeit his tourmament prize money and ranking points.

His outburst came in his second round tie against Ruud who had won the first set 6-3.

Kyrgios won the second set 7-6 (7/5) to level.

Kyrgios berated the crowd for walking during the point before slamming his racquet amid a string of swear words.

"You're not supposed to walk across the court as I'm serving, do you understand that?," Kyrgios told a spectator.

Kyrgios then received a code violation and a game penalty.

"I'm giving 100 percent. I don't want to play when this shit is going on," Kyrgios was heard saying.

He then kicked a water bottle, before throwing a chair across court, packing his bag, shouting "I am fucking done".

Kyrgios has a long and chequered history when it comes to discipline.

In 2015, in one of his more notorious outbursts, he was fined for making a sexually disparaging remark in Canada about the girlfriend of three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka.

The following year, he was banned for eight weeks after being accused of not trying at the Shanghai Masters.

(With AFP Inputs)