Tennis fans around the world witnessed a bizarre incident on Wednesday after Sweden's Mikael Ymer smashed his racket his racket on the umpire's chair following an argument over a line call. The incident took place during the Lyon Open match between Ymer and France's Arthur Fils. Resulting which, Ymer got disqualified from the last 16 of the ATP 250 event. The 53rd ranked player argued with the umpire, saying that he did not get up to check whether the ball bounced inside the line, which caused the Swede a point. The umpire had stated that he saw the ball bouncing inside the line.

“Why are you not checking the mark? Are you telling me you're not even going to come down and check the mark? I've never witnessed that a ref says, ‘I'm not going to go down and check the mark.' It doesn't happen," said Ymer.

This is disgraceful behaviour from Mikael Ymer, who is rightly disqualified from the match in Lyon.



After the brief argument, Ymer continued the game but as the opening set went in the favour of Fils 6-5, the Swede lost his cool and broke his racket on the umpire's chair and threw the handle on the court.

The entire matter was discussed among the umpires and the officials, and a decision was taken that Ymer has been disqualified from the Lyon Open. Due to this result, Fils entered the quarter-finals of the tournament and will be going up against Felix Auger-Aliassime.