Novak Djokovic pulled off a stunning performance as he defeated Carlos Alcaraz on clinch the Cincinnati Open title. It was a tough challenge for the veteran star but he ended up winning the match 5-7, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/4). Apart from entertaining the crowd with his powerful performances, Djokovic also made a fan's day with his hilarious antics during his first match of the tournament against Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina, which went viral on social media and grabbed a lot of limelight.

During the match, a fan from the stands brought her mobile phone close to Djokovic, in order to capture his picture. Seeing this, the 23-time Grand Slam champion moved closer towards the phone and gave a flying kiss to the camera. This left the fan excited as she asked for another. Acknowledging the fans demand, the Serb did it once again.

Cincinnati Open then took to their Instagram and shared the pictures. Commenting on the post, Djokovic wrote, "Haha thanks for posting photos on which I look like I was drunk on the court."

Talking about the tournament, Carlos Alcaraz saved a match point on the way to a three-set victory over Hubert Hurkacz Saturday as he lined up title clash with Novak Djokovic at the ATP Cincinnati Masters.

World number two Djokovic beat Germany's Alexander Zverev 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 to reach the final, which will be a repeat of last month's epic Wimbledon final won by Alcaraz. Djokovic was trying for a second time to serve out the match when he was distracted by a nearby amusement park's fireworks display, but managed to regain his focus and finish it off.

"I played a very poor game, but I bounced back and sealed the deal in the 12th game of the second set," Djokovic said. "I could have done some things better, but I'm pretty happy about winning in straight sets.

Alcaraz's victory, after two hours and 18 minutes over Hurkacz, ensures the 20-year-old will remain atop the world rankings heading into the US Open, which starts a week from Monday.

(With AFP Inputs)