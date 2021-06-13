Story ProgressBack to home
French Open 2021 Men's Singles Final Live Updates: Novak Djokovic Faces Stern Stefanos Tsitsipas Test In Title Clash
French Open 2021 Final: Serbia's Novak Djokovic will aim to capture a 19th major and become the first man in over 50 years to win all four Slams twice when he takes on Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Final.
French Open Final Live: Novak Djokovic played against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Italian Open recently.© AFP
Serbia's Novak Djokovic will face Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open 2021 men's singles final on Sunday at Court Philippe-Chatrier. For Djokovic, a win would secure him a 19th major and also make him the first man in over 50 years to win all four Grand Slam titles twice. Djokovic defeated defending champion Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7(7)-6(4), 6-2 in a thrilling semi-final encounter while Tsitsipas edged past Alexander Zverev in a five-set thriller 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 in the other semi-final. Djokovic leads head-to-head five games to two against Tsitsipas, with his recent win coming in the Italian Open quarter-final last month, 4-6 7-5 7-5.
French Open 2021 men's singles final Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live updates from Court Philippe-Chatrier in France
- 19:01 (IST)Drop Shot Winner!Djokovic putting on a show here!Closes his second game without a point dropped with a drop shot winner. (2-2)
- 18:57 (IST)Tsitsipas Takes Lead!Tsitsipas makes a statement with a relatively better service game.Finishes it off with an Ace.Tsitsipas leading 2-1 (No Breaks)
- 18:54 (IST)Long Rally!Tsitsipas wins a crucial opening point of his second service game.Wins a volley winner after strong baseline shots.
- 18:52 (IST)Strong Service!Djokovic races to a 30-love lead. Serving calmly.
- 18:51 (IST)Tsitsipas Holds!Tsitsipas takes 1-0 lead and hangs on in a seven-minute opening game.Djokovic to serve.
- 18:50 (IST)Break Point Saved!Second break point saved by Tsitsipas.Deuce.
- 18:49 (IST)Tsitsipas Winner!Tsitsipas comes in with a huge single-handed backhand winner with Djokovic on advantage.Deuce again.
- 18:48 (IST)Deuce Again!Tsitsipas still holding on somehow.40-All
- 18:46 (IST)Backhand Winner!Novak hits a backhand winner as Tsitsipas serve is under the hammer from the start.40-All
- 18:45 (IST)Pressure By Novak!Djokovic putting the Greek's backhand under pressure with deep baseline shots.15-30 (opening game)
- 18:43 (IST)Double Fault!A double fault to start with by Tsitsipas.0-15
- 18:42 (IST)Match On!Both players are in the middle. Chair umpire conducting the toss!Tsitsipas will serve while Djokovic to receive in the opening game of the opening set.Match On!
- 18:35 (IST)Almost There!Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7(7)-6(4), 6-2 in a thrilling semi-final encounter while Tsitsipas edged past Alexander Zverev in a five-set thriller 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 in the other semi-final.What can we expect here?
- 18:30 (IST)The Final Preview!The official Final preview. Hear it from the finalists themselves!
- 18:29 (IST)Tsitsipas Prepping!A maiden Grand Slam final for Stefanos!
- 18:20 (IST)Novak Seems Ready!Novak is stretching alright!
- 18:17 (IST)Are You Ready- The Big Final!Can Stefanos Tsitsipas cause an upset here?
- 18:14 (IST)All Fired Up- Novak!Novak was all fired up after defeating defending champion Rafael Nadal in the semi-final.
- 18:13 (IST)Djokovic vs Tsitsipas, French Open 2021 Live ScoreHello and welcome to the live blog for the French Open men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas from the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris, France.While world number one Djokovic is aiming to secure his 19th Grand Slam, Greek Tsitsipas will be looking for revenge after a quarter-final defeat in the Italian Open last month against the same opponent.With all to play for, we can expect the battle on clay to go all the way. So, sit tight and follow our regular updates!
