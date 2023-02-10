A Moroccan tennis player has been found guilty of a record 135 match-fixing offences and banned for life, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Thursday. Younes Rachidi, 36, who reached a career-high doubles ranking of 473 in the world, was also fined $34,000. He has been banned from coaching or attending any tennis event sanctioned by the sport's governing bodies. The ITIA said the 135 offences "is the highest number by one individual ever detected".

Rachidi was involved in match-fixing with two Algerian players recently banned by the ITIA with the cases uncovered following law enforcement investigations in conjunction with the ITIA in Belgium, said a spokesman for the anti-corruption body.

Rachidi played most of his modest career on the third-tier Futures Tour.

