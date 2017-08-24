Hugh Jackman Posts Picture With Roger Federer, Twitter Goes Gaga

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman had Twitter in meltdown after posting a picture with Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer and his wife Mirka. Also in the picture was Hugh Jackman's wife Deborra-lee Furness. The photo of the couple had twitterati gushing and the post itself garnered more than 10,000 likes and close to 2,000 retweets at the time of writing this. This is not the first time the Swiss maestro and the Australian actor have come face to face. In May this year, Federer and Jackman bumped into each other at the Met Gala in New York, which serves as a fundraiser for Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.

At the time, Federer had said that he had "found a potential doubles partner" in the form of New England Patriots star Tom Brady. And in another post tagged Hugh Jackman, saying "must study competition". Jackman quickly responded even asking Novak Djokovic to partner him to take on Federer.

This time around there was no such banter, at least on a public forum, and all the four stars were seen sporting big smiles in the picture.

Many fans of the two stars on Twitter got all sentimental after seeing the duo together.

Man. So many favorites in that picture. — Namelass (@DilliBelle) August 23, 2017

You guys look amazing !! — Rudy Velicu (@NoDreams26) August 23, 2017

too much legendary — Utkarsh Chaudhary (@HhhUtkarsh) August 23, 2017

So much love and beauty in this photo! — Merrilyme (@maberrie) August 24, 2017

Fantastic picture. Two handsome guys with the fabulous woman who love them. Thanks so much for sharing — dolphinservices (@dolfinservices) August 23, 2017

Federer, the five-time US champion from 2004-2008, will be taking part in the US Open that starts on August 28 and is bidding for a 20th major and third of the year after capturing the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles.

Victory in the men's final on September 10 would also make the 36-year-old the oldest US Open champion of the modern era and oldest overall since Bill Tilden in 1929.

The path to the title for Federer has been eased by the removal of two-time champion Novak Djokovic, the former world number one who has shut down his season to recover from an elbow injury.

Also out of the way is defending champion Stan Wawrinka, another long-term casualty who is facing knee surgery.